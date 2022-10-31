KKR & Co. Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 12:12 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (-17.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.56B (+194.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KKR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
