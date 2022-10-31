Henry Schein Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 12:13 PM ETHenry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (+3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.19B (+0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HSIC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.
