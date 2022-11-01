Will CVS Health Q2 positive trend continue in Q3?

Nov. 01, 2022 9:59 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.99 (+1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $76.78B (+4.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CVS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward.
  • CVS Health stock rose, when the company reported Q2 result, as it posted a strong revenue beat and raised the earnings guidance for the year.
  • For 2022, CVS raised adjusted EPS guidance to $8.40 to $8.60 from $8.20 to $8.40. Analysts estimate $8.55.
  • CVS has partnered with telehealth software provider American Well Corporation (AMWL) to rollout the pharmacy retailer’s new virtual primary care service.
  • A federal judge in Ohio has ordered CVS, Walmart (WMT) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), which operate pharmacies, to pay a combined $650.6M to two counties for the damage done by the opioid crisis.
  • In September, CVS said it had agreed to acquire Signify Health (SGFY) for $30.50/share in cash, for a total transaction value of ~$8B, beating out other potential buyers including Amazon (AMZN) and UnitedHealth (UNH).
  • Cano Health (CANO) plummeted on a report that CVS has decided not purse an acquisition of Cano.
  • Also read - CVS Health Is A Strong Diversified Healthcare Play.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.