Nov. 01, 2022 9:59 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.99 (+1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $76.78B (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CVS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward.
- CVS Health stock rose, when the company reported Q2 result, as it posted a strong revenue beat and raised the earnings guidance for the year.
- For 2022, CVS raised adjusted EPS guidance to $8.40 to $8.60 from $8.20 to $8.40. Analysts estimate $8.55.
- CVS has partnered with telehealth software provider American Well Corporation (AMWL) to rollout the pharmacy retailer’s new virtual primary care service.
- A federal judge in Ohio has ordered CVS, Walmart (WMT) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), which operate pharmacies, to pay a combined $650.6M to two counties for the damage done by the opioid crisis.
- In September, CVS said it had agreed to acquire Signify Health (SGFY) for $30.50/share in cash, for a total transaction value of ~$8B, beating out other potential buyers including Amazon (AMZN) and UnitedHealth (UNH).
- Cano Health (CANO) plummeted on a report that CVS has decided not purse an acquisition of Cano.
