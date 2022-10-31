Ecolab Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 12:17 PM ETEcolab Inc. (ECL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (-5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.66B (+10.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ECL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
