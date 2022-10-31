Biden poised to float windfall tax on energy producers - AP

Oct. 31, 2022 12:18 PM ETEnergy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), XOM, CVXOIH, VDE, XOP, CRAK, GUSH, DRIPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

Oil company stocks pull back from earlier gains following an Associated Press report Monday that President Biden will raise the possibility of imposing a windfall profits tax on energy companies.

Biden will deliver remarks to respond "to reports over recent days of major oil companies making record-setting profits even as they refuse to help lower prices at the pump for the American people," AP said, citing an unnamed White House source.

The S&P 500 Energy Index trimmed its gain to 0.3%, after rising as much as 2% earlier in the day.

Congress would need to approve any additional taxes on energy producers, which would be difficult, particularly if Republicans take control of one or both chambers in the November 8 elections.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:XLE), (XOP), (VDE), (OIH), (CRAK), (DRIP), (GUSH)

Last week, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) raked in more than $30B in combined profits, reviving calls from politicians and consumer groups to impose more taxes on the companies.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.