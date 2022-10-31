Edison Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETEdison International (EIX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Edison (NYSE:EIX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.48 (-12.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.07B (-4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EIX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
