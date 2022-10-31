Safehold Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 12:18 PM ETSafehold Inc. (SAFE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $68.81M (+45.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SAFE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
