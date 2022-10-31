LGI Homes Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 12:19 PM ETLGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.37 (-16.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $588.32M (-21.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LGIH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
Comments