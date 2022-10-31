Amcor Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmcor plc (AMCR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.51B (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMCR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
