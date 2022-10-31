Comstock Resources Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETComstock Resources, Inc. (CRK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (+244.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $861.56M (+68.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
