Unum Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETUnum Group (UNM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Unum (NYSE:UNM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.41 (+36.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.99B (+0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UNM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments