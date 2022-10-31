Markel Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETMarkel Corporation (MKL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Markel (NYSE:MKL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $15.71 (+4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.18B (+95.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MKL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
