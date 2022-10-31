Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022
- Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-10.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $75.49M (+6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TSLX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.
