All eyes on Pfizer Q3 results as industry faces slowdown in COVID products

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.1B (-12.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PFE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.

The company's stock fell -2.37% on July 28 despite Q2 results beating estimates. Revenue for the quarter soared ~47% Y/Y to $27.7B, driven by the sales of the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty.

The vaccine, which was co-developed with BioNTech, saw direct sales and alliance revenues rising ~13% Y/Y to $8.9B, while COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid contributed $8.2B revenue to exceed Street forecasts.

As the COVID-19 scenario evolves, Wall Street and independent analysts forecast that Pfizer and Moderna could lead a declining, but strong COVID-19 vaccine market thanks to price hikes and their updated shots.

Swiss drugmaker Roche in its Q3 results had already indicated a decline in COVID-19-related sales.

However, Pfizer has already shown its intention to nearly quadruple the price of the COVID shot to ~$110 to $130 per dose after the vaccine distribution transitions to a commercial market from government-led procurements. Wall Street thinks other COVID-vaccine makers will also follow suit. The COVID vaccine is currently given for free to all by the U.S. government, which pays ~$30 per dose to Pfizer and BioNTech.

Pfizer received $13.3B in U.S. Defense Contracts in 2021.

According to a report, BioNTech, Moderna and Pfizer led biopharma revenue growth from 2020-2021.

Meanwhile, President Biden signed an Executive Order tasking HHS to find additional ways to lower prescription drug costs.

In the EU, Pfizer has seen some questions being asked about COVID vaccine deals. However, an executive "categorically" rebuffed claims that the company's CEO negotiated a multibillion-dollar COVID-19 vaccine contract with the European Commission via text messages.

As for the vaccine itself, a safety panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in October recommended adding heavy menstrual bleeding as a side effect of messenger-RNA (mRNA) vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, and Moderna.

Pfizer has received backing from a panel of the EMA for use of its original COVID vaccine in infants.

Recently, Pfizer/ BioNTech's updated COVID booster that provide protection against the original strain and Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. were cleared by the FDA for children as young as five years old.

Meanwhile, Paxlovid is set to undergo a U.S. government-funded study to help develop diagnostic tests and treatments for patients with long COVID.

In October, it was reported that a small study suggested that COVID-19 rebound after Paxlovid may be likely due to a robust immune response rather than a weak one in patients.

Separately, in August, the U.S. FDA asked Pfizer to conduct a trial of Paxlovid in patients who get the virus again after receiving the treatment.

Other news: Pfizer is eying the RSV vaccine market as its own candidate RSVpreF led to an ~86% efficacy against severe disease in those aged 60 years and older.