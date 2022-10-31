Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.

The firm beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates on higher transport volumes.

Over the latest quarter Energy Transfer agreed to plead no contest to criminal charges related to the construction of the Mariner East 2 pipeline and Revolution pipeline in Pennsylvania and disclosed a pipeline rupture in Louisiana that released 8.2M of of natural gas; the pipeline has remained shut since the incident.

Energy Transfer also signed a 20-year agreement in August with Shell (SHEL) to supply 2.1M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas from its Lake Charles LNG export project in Louisiana. It announced six sale and purchase agreements in the last six months, raising the total amount of LNG contracted from Lake Charles LNG to nearly 8M metric tons/year.

Investors will be keen on updates from the firm on Lake Charles contracting especially with capex escalation, and comments on Permian differential exposure.

Recent SA contributor analyses have been bullish, noting that increasing production among oil majors will translate to additional revenue and DCF for Energy Transfer and the firm is well positioned to thrive in a stagflationary environment, especially given the energy crisis in Europe.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24.04B (+44.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, ET has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.