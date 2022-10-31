Eaton Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 12:27 PM ETEaton Corporation plc (ETN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.01 (+14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.31B (+8.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ETN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.
