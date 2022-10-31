TopBuild Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 12:27 PM ETTopBuild Corp. (BLD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.08 (+38.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (+43.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
