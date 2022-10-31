MakeMyTrip Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 12:27 PM ETMakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $153.06M (+77.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MMYT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
