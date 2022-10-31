Extra Space Storage Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETExtra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.19 (+18.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $423.39M (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EXR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
