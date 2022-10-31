Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 12:30 PM ETGreat Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-71.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $164M (-2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GLDD has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
