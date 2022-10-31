Mercury General Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETMercury General Corporation (MCY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.55 (-185.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MCY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
Comments