Insurance group Loews (L) and unit CNA Financial (CNA) were trading lower after reporting an Y/Y fall in Q3 earnings.

Loews

Q3 GAAP EPS stood at $0.54, down from $0.85 in the year-ago period.

Net income of $130M included higher underwriting income, increased net investment income from fixed income securities at CNA Financial, and included improved results at Loews Hotels.

The results were negatively impacted by losses from limited partnership and common stock investments and net investment losses from sales of fixed income securities at CNA.

Revenue was $3.46B (+2.7% Y/Y).

Attributable net income stood at $130M, down from $220M a year ago.

Book value per share as of Sep. 30 was $58.14, compared to $71.84 as of Dec. 31, 2021.

CNA Financial

CNA Financial's Q3 GAAP EPS came in at $0.47, vs. $0.94 a year ago. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 (vs. $0.87 Y/Y) beats by $0.19.

Net written premiums of $2.06B (+7.9% Y/Y).

Attributable net income decreased to $115M from $229M. The unit had higher underwriting income and increased net investment income from fixed income securities, offset by losses from LPs and common stocks and net investment losses from sales of fixed income securities.

Catastrophe losses came in at $114M, including $87M from Hurricane Ian, compared to $178M a year ago.

Here is a look at the net income for the group and its subsidiaries: