Louisiana-Pacific Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 12:31 PM ETLouisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (-61.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $830.73M (-30.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LPX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
