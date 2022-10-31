Mercury Systems Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETMercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-48.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $219.28M (-2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MRCY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
Comments