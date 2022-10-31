Ametek Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022
- Ametek (NYSE:AME) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.37 (+8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.51B (+4.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AME has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.
