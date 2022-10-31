Rayonier Advanced Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETRayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Rayonier Advanced (NYSE:RYAM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (+147.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $426.75M (+14.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RYAM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments