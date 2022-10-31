Alteryx Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETAlteryx, Inc. (AYX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+44.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $192.31M (+55.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AYX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.
