EverQuote Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETEverQuote, Inc. (EVER)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $93.09M (-13.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EVER has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
