Ascendis parathyroid hormone therapy goes under FDA priority review

Oct. 31, 2022 12:34 PM ETAscendis Pharma A/S (ASND)PTHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Scientist or Biochemist hold a sample for Parathyroid Hormone (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/PTH' title='Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF'>PTH</a>) test, diagnosis for organ disease.

Md Saiful Islam Khan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Danish biotech Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) announced Monday that the FDA accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for hormone replacement therapy TransCon PTH for priority review as a treatment for adults with hypoparathyroidism.
  • The company said that TransCon PTH, also known as palopegteriparatide, can restore the physiological levels of parathyroid hormone over 24 hours in adults with hypoparathyroidism.
  • The FDA has informed the company that it does not currently intend to conduct an advisory committee for its decision which is expected before April 30, 2023.
  • Outlining its upcoming catalysts, Ascendis (ASND) disclosed its plans to release topline data in Q4 2022 from the Phase 3 trial for TransCon PTH in Japanese adults with hypoparathyroidism.
  • As announced with Q2 results, the company also reiterated its intention to submit the European marketing application for TransCon PTH in the current quarter targeting adults with hypoparathyroidism.

