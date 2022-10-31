Ascendis parathyroid hormone therapy goes under FDA priority review
- Danish biotech Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) announced Monday that the FDA accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for hormone replacement therapy TransCon PTH for priority review as a treatment for adults with hypoparathyroidism.
- The company said that TransCon PTH, also known as palopegteriparatide, can restore the physiological levels of parathyroid hormone over 24 hours in adults with hypoparathyroidism.
- The FDA has informed the company that it does not currently intend to conduct an advisory committee for its decision which is expected before April 30, 2023.
- Outlining its upcoming catalysts, Ascendis (ASND) disclosed its plans to release topline data in Q4 2022 from the Phase 3 trial for TransCon PTH in Japanese adults with hypoparathyroidism.
- As announced with Q2 results, the company also reiterated its intention to submit the European marketing application for TransCon PTH in the current quarter targeting adults with hypoparathyroidism.
