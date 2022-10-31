Clorox FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Clorox Company (CLX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (-35.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.7B (-6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.
