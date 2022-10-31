NMI Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETNMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+14.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $135.42M (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NMIH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
