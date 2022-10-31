RenaissanceRe Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETRenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$7.52 (+16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.68B (+12.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RNR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
Comments