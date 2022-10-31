Service Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETService Corporation International (SCI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Service (NYSE:SCI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-56.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $892.52M (-13.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SCI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
Comments