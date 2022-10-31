Ameresco Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmeresco, Inc. (AMRC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (+68.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $425.14M (+55.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMRC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.
