Mondelēz Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETMondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Mondelēz (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.44B (+3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MDLZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.
