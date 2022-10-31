McKesson FQ2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETMcKesson Corporation (MCK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.09 (-1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $70.08B (+5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MCK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
