Bright Horizons Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETBright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $524.44M (+13.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BFAM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
