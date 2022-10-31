Atlas Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
- Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $430.62M (-4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATCO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
