Univar Solutions Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETUnivar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (+22.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.78B (+12.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UNVR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
