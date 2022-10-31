Western Union Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Western Union Company (WU)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Western Union (NYSE:WU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (-15.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.
