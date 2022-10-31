The Cheesecake Factory Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-53.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $799.22M (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAKE has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
Comments