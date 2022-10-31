DZS Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETDZS Inc. (DZSI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $104.92M (+18.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DZSI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Comments