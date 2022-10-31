F-star Therapeutics falls for a second day as CFIUS deadline set to expire
- F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) dropped 3.3% after falling 7% Friday as a deadline for a national security review of its planned sale to Sino-Biopharma (OTCPK:SBHMY) is set to expire on Monday.
- F-star (FSTX) disclosed last month that a CFIUS review of its sale to Sino-Biopharma (OTCPK:SBHMY) moved into an extended review, which was disclosed on Sept. 15. The shares were weaker on Friday amidst a A New York Times article from Thursday that reported that the U.S. may extend export control restrictions it has issued in China to areas such as biotechnology.
- The extended CFIUS review was not seen as unusual or a surprise by the parties, according to a Dealreporter item from Oct. 11. InvoX’s advanced platform using AI-driven digital solutions was said to be an area of concern for the regulator.
- F-Star (FSTX) and Sini-Biopharma didn't immediately return Seeking Alpha email request for comment on Monday.
- China's Sino Biopharmaceutical's (OTCPK:SBHMY) unit invoX Pharma agreed to acquire F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) in a $161M all-cash deal in late June. The deal is expected to close in H2 2022.
