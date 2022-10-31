The Container Store Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- The Container Store (NYSE:TCS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-57.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $282.46M (+2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TCS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
