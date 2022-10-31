Hot Stocks: WYNN rises on Fertitta interest; TAL upgrade; HBI downgrade; NKLA rallies

As the flow of big-name earnings reports takes something of a breather, analyst comments and deal-making emerged as key catalysts for individual stocks in Monday's intraday trading.

Investors flocked into Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), taking a cue from high-profile investor Tilman Fertitta, who revealed a sizable stake in the casino firm. As a result, shares posted a double-digit rally in midday action.

Meanwhile, Nikola (NKLA) also gained ground on a deal to join a partnership aimed at creating hydrogen infrastructure in Pennsylvania.

On the analyst front, TAL Education (TAL) rose on an upgrade, while Hanesbrands (HBI) dropped after receiving a Sell-equivalent rating from Wells Fargo.

Gainers

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) rallied in midday trading, boosted by interest from high-profile investor Tilman Fertitta. The Landry's owner revealed in a regulatory filing that he has accumulated a 6.1% stake in WYNN.

In documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Fertitta, who also owns the Houston Rockets NBA team, now holds about 6.7M shares of WYNN. On the news, shares of the casino operator climbed almost 11% in intraday action.

TAL Education (TAL) represented another standout gainer in midday action. Shares of the China-based education company rose 8% after Bank of America upgraded the stock to Neutral from Underperform.

BofA cited strong results in its latest earnings statement, leading analyst Lucy Yu to raise her full-year revenue forecast for the firm. "We look for close to USD1bn revenue and minor non-GAAP net loss for FY23. Learning service could continue to be the major contributor, driven by improving quality and expansion of subject offerings," Yu said.

Elsewhere, Nikola (NKLA) received a boost after revealing that it will team with KeyState Natural Gas Synthesis on a project to make a low-carbon hydrogen production value chain in Pennsylvania. Helped by the news, NKLA climbed 13% in midday trading.

Decliner

Hanesbrands (HBI) showed midday weakness following a bearish analyst comment. Wells Fargo cut its rating on the stock to Underweight from Equal-Weight.

The downgrade came as analyst Ike Boruchow predicted the company could issue weak results in its upcoming earnings report. Boruchow cited deteriorating economic conditions and worries about the firm's debt load.

