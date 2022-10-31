ProPetro Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+780.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $337.58M (+35.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PUMP has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments