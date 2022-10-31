Viemed Healthcare Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
- Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.8M (+18.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, VMD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
