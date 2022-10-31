Magnolia Oil & Gas Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETMagnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+68.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $442.61M (+56.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MGY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.
