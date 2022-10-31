DoorDash swings lower ahead of earnings after YipitData shows recent growth slowdown

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) swung lower on Monday as investors sized up the online restaurant delivery company's earnings report later this week and new a data report.

YipitData published a report indicating that DoorDash's (DASH) grocery order volume experienced a "significant slowdown" in growth through October 24 in comparison to September. That data adds to other reports of consumer pulling back over the last few six weeks in certain consumer discretionary categories.

YipItData estimate that DoorDash controlled 56% share of the online global food sales delivery market with Uber (UBER) at 31% and Grubhub (OTCPK:JTKWY) at 12% of the market.

On a good note for DoorDash (DASH), trailing 28-day indexed active users grew 4% for DASH while declining 2% for Uber Delivery and 3% for Grubhub in the week ending October 9 vs. the week ending September 4.

Shares of DoorDash (DASH) were down 7.65% at 12:35 p.m. to $43.46 and were not far from their post-IPO low of $41.37. For reference, the DoorDash IPO was priced on December 8 at $102 per share.

DoorDash (DASH) is due to report earnings on November 3. Six of the last eight EPS revisions have been to the downward side.

