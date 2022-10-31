ON Semiconductor (ON) Q3 topline revenue surges 26% Y/Y to $2.2B, beating consensus by $80M.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 48.3% and 49.3%, respectively.

GAAP operating margin of 19.4%. Record non-GAAP operating margin of 35.4% increased ~ 1,100 bps Y/Y.

GAAP EPS of $0.70, flat vs. last year. Record non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 as compared to $0.87, beats consensus by $0.14.

Free cash flow of $731M and record LTM free cash flow margin of 21.0%.

Q4 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $2.01B to $2.14B vs. consensus of $2.08B; Adjusted EPS in the range of $1.18 to $1.34 vs. consensus of $1.25.

“onsemi has delivered another quarter of record results stemming from continued growth in our focus markets of automotive and industrial. We remain confident in our long-term outlook as we continue to win where semiconductor content growth is accelerating for vehicle electrification, energy infrastructure, advanced safety and factory automation. We have taken a proactive and deliberate approach over the last several quarters to make the structural changes required to strengthen our business, and we are in a better position than ever to navigate the current uncertainty in the market,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO of onsemi.

Sell side rating of Buy with target price of $74.83; Quant rating of Strong Buy with highest grades given to profitability and momentum.

