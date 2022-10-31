ON Semiconductor dips 8% despite a Q3 beat

Oct. 31, 2022 12:57 PM ETONBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Main microchip on the motherboard

sankai

ON Semiconductor (ON) Q3 topline revenue surges 26% Y/Y to $2.2B, beating consensus by $80M.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 48.3% and 49.3%, respectively.

GAAP operating margin of 19.4%. Record non-GAAP operating margin of 35.4% increased ~ 1,100 bps Y/Y.

GAAP EPS of $0.70, flat vs. last year. Record non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 as compared to $0.87, beats consensus by $0.14.

Free cash flow of $731M and record LTM free cash flow margin of 21.0%.

Q4 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $2.01B to $2.14B vs. consensus of $2.08B; Adjusted EPS in the range of $1.18 to $1.34 vs. consensus of $1.25.

“onsemi has delivered another quarter of record results stemming from continued growth in our focus markets of automotive and industrial. We remain confident in our long-term outlook as we continue to win where semiconductor content growth is accelerating for vehicle electrification, energy infrastructure, advanced safety and factory automation. We have taken a proactive and deliberate approach over the last several quarters to make the structural changes required to strengthen our business, and we are in a better position than ever to navigate the current uncertainty in the market,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO of onsemi.

Stock has a SA Authors rating of Hold with commentary that says: 'ON Semiconductor: Automotive Market Is Booming'

Sell side rating of Buy with target price of $74.83; Quant rating of Strong Buy with highest grades given to profitability and momentum.

Previously (Oct. 31): ON Semiconductor Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 beats by $0.14, revenue of $2.2B beats by $80M

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.